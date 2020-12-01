Electrolux donates kitchenware to Homes of Hope

Carolina's Family

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WSPA) – More than 400 Upstate homes, including 75 in Anderson, received brand new kitchenware Tuesday thanks to Electrolux.

The appliance company donated two 18-wheelers full of kitchenware – ranging from pots and pans to cooking utensils – to Homes of Hope.

Homes of Hope works to provide affordable housing to those in need.

Volunteers with the organization unloaded the trucks Tuesday and began distributing the donations.

“This donation could potentially help people that are in desperate need of things we take for granted, things like pots and pans that might need a refresh or something like a spatula,” said Brooke Wedding with Homes of Hope.

For more information on Homes of Hope, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Carolina's Family videos

More Carolina's Family
Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Color your Weather
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories