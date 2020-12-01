Electrolux donates kitchenware to Homes of Hope

(WSPA) – More than 400 Upstate homes, including 75 in Anderson, received brand new kitchenware Tuesday thanks to Electrolux.

The appliance company donated two 18-wheelers full of kitchenware – ranging from pots and pans to cooking utensils – to Homes of Hope.

Homes of Hope works to provide affordable housing to those in need.

Volunteers with the organization unloaded the trucks Tuesday and began distributing the donations.

“This donation could potentially help people that are in desperate need of things we take for granted, things like pots and pans that might need a refresh or something like a spatula,” said Brooke Wedding with Homes of Hope.

For more information on Homes of Hope, click here.