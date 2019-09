GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville Optimists will be holding a mac and cheese cook-off fundraiser Sunday.

The fundraiser will benefit Defenders for Children, an organization that trains and places dogs that are used in fighting child abuse.

The event will be held on Sunday, September 22 from 4-7 p.m. at Conestee Park Pavillion.

