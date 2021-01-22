Honorary firefighter welcomed home from hospital with parade

BUFFALO, S.C. (WSPA) — Christian Albee wants more than just about anything to be a firefighter when he grows up. However, a sudden stroke in December landed the 16-year-old — an honorary Buffalo Fire Department firefighter — in the hospital, leaving doctors wondering whether he would survive. On Friday, he was discharged from the hospital and was welcomed home by multiple fire departments, Union County EMS and law enforcement.

“He’s one of our guys,” Buffalo Fire Chief Bryan Gardin said. “Good kid. We treat him like he’s one of us. Love him to death.”

Gardin was one of the lead organizers of the endeavor.

Albee, with an ear-to-ear grin on his face, thanked the first responders and family members for the outpouring of love. Then, he climbed into the front seat of Buffalo FD’s newest fire truck and went home for the first time since mid-December.