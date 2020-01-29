Iconic Brown Street sign returning to downtown Greenville

Campobello, S.C. (WSPA) – Downtown Greenville will soon get one of it’s iconic street signs back.

The Heirloom Companies in Campobello is nearing the end of work on a replica to one of the archways signs that bookend Brown Street.

Last January a delivery truck struck the sign at Brown and E. Coffee Streets damaging it beyond repair.

Heirloom wasn’t sure if the sign could be replaced but after months of red tape with insurance companies the City of Greenville gave the green light to start work on a new sign.

Ben Moseley with Heirloom said workers will make the sign exactly the way it was before it was hit.

“Anything the general public can appreciate, it just has more meaning to us,” said Moseley.

The new archway sign is expected to be installed at the end of February.

Watch the video at the top of this article to learn the backstory on the award-winning sign and how it tells the history of Greenville through it’s design.