Introducing Culinary Corner

Your Carolina is happy to introduce you to Chef Alan with Greenville Tech and The Culinary Hospitality Innovation Center.

Chef Alan is hosting a new segment for Your Carolina titled ‘Culinary Corner.’ The goal of the segment is to provide you with kitchen and food news you can use.

Below are some helpful tips from Chef Alan and a list of the utensils everyone needs in the kitchen:

1)Too Much Sugar in Whipping Cream will make your cream deflate. Always use cold equipment to Whisk the cream and make sure your cream is ice cold. Heavy Whipping cream is the most stable

2)Always Refrigerate Pumpkin pie. It does contain Milk, Eggs, and needs to be stored below 41 degrees. You would not store Banana Pudding at Room temperature would you?

3) Cornstarch dissolved in a cold liquid is a quick way to thicken a boiling broth for your gravy. Add while it is boiling and stir you will see it at its thickest when it boils or bubbles plop, plop, plop! Repeat, if you want it thicker!