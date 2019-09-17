Love cats, music & art? Check out the Organic Cat Cafe in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – If you’re a cat lover then you need to check out The Organic Cat Cafe and Music Lounge in Greenville.

7 News’ Jamarcus Gaston stopped by the cafe, located at 928 S. Main Street, to see what they have to offer.

The cat sanctuary houses 23 resident cats as well as multiple other cats that are up for adoption. Visitors are welcome to interact, pet and play with all of the cats.

The cafe offers coffee, tea, beer, wine, pastries and sushi (from Purple Int. Bistro & Sushi).

They offer a variety of events every week, including cat yoga on Wednesday, ping pong night on Thursday, music on Friday and Saturday night and meditation classes on Sunday. Each month they offer alternating pottery and painting classes.

To save some money, visitors can join the Meow Club.

For more information, visit their website by clicking here.