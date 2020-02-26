1  of  2
Closings and Delays
Jackson County Schools - Blue Ridge District Jackson County Schools - Smoky Mountain District

Mother and daughter duo write a book to help others

Carolina's Family

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WSPA) – A local mother and daughter duo wrote a book together and did it as a way to help others.

Authors Jennifer Watkins and Maggie Grace visited to talk about the book “Maggie’s Friend Otis.”

For more information, visit the website here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Carolina's Family videos

More Carolina's Family

Trending Stories

living upstate

upstate jobs
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store