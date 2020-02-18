(WSPA) – It’s almost that time of the year again!
We’re getting closer and closer to the 16th annual Reedy River Duck Derby!
Wendy Green was on Carolina’s Family at 4 p.m. on Tuesday to tell us more about what we can expect at this year’s event.
by: WSPA StaffPosted: / Updated:
(WSPA) – It’s almost that time of the year again!
We’re getting closer and closer to the 16th annual Reedy River Duck Derby!
Wendy Green was on Carolina’s Family at 4 p.m. on Tuesday to tell us more about what we can expect at this year’s event.