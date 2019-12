This is what family is. My family breathes life, gives life, IS life! With losing our brother this year, we now now what we want you to understand–we are made for NOW. Meaning, live your life now, be present, and don't let those important moments pass you by. This one topped last year. My siblings, children, nieces, nephews 😊😊.❤❤ #Janet #MissJacksonIfYourDotDotDot #FamilyFun #FamilyOverEverything #FamilyBreathesLife #MadeForNow #FamilyWhoDancesTogetherStaysTogether #BatemanBunch Please feel free to share this video with others as we want to bring and spread as much joy to as many as we can!!Videographer: Clayton Jr. Tucker 😍Editor: Angel ❤**I DO NOT OWN THE RIGHTS TO THIS MUSIC**