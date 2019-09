GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Young aspiring chefs paired with Michelin starred professionals to create something worthy of showing up on the school menu.

Jamarcus gaston was at the 5th annual Healthy Lunchtime Throwdown at Euphoria to see which Greenville County student won the foodie battle.

Donaldson Career Center student Nathaniel Kingdom partnered with Michelin Starred Chef Curtis Duffy to win the event.