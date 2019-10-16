Tips for how to keep bears away from your home

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Bears can be a danger in the Carolinas, and sighting are becoming more common.

SCDNR has decided to open land that is usually out of range for hunting this season.

Greg Lucas with the SCDNR stopped by Carolina’s Family at 4 p.m. to talk about how to cope with these intimidating visitors.

SCDNR offers these common-sense suggestions to better cope with bears:

Bird feed and feeders: If a bear starts getting into your bird feeders—and they will if given the chance—take the feeders down and put them away for a while; the bear will move on quickly.

No garbage: Keep garbage in tightly shut or bear-proof trash cans; garbage left in the open, in an open dumpster, or in the back of a truck is an open invitation for a bear.

Pet food storage: Store pet food properly if kept outside; put pet food in airtight storage containers and don’t leave leftover food out in the open.

Clean grills: Keep charcoal and gas grills covered and clean to keep food odors from attracting bears.

No feeding: A bear that becomes accustomed to having food provided is an accident waiting to happen; don’t feed a bear the first time and it will likely leave the area soon.

Click here for a homeowner’s guide to living with bears.