Closings and Delays
Graham County Schools

YCMA of Greenville’s Flex Fit program

Carolina's Family

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WSPA) – YMCA of Greenville is introducing a new health and wellness program designed to work for everyone, from beginners to seasoned athletes.

Natalie Ribble was on Carolina’s Family at 4 p.m. to tell us all about the “Flex Fit” program.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Carolina's Family videos

More Carolina's Family

Trending Stories





living upstate

upstate jobs
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store