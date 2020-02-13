YCMA of Greenville’s Flex Fit program

(WSPA) – YMCA of Greenville is introducing a new health and wellness program designed to work for everyone, from beginners to seasoned athletes.
Natalie Ribble was on Carolina’s Family at 4 p.m. to tell us all about the “Flex Fit” program.
by: WSPA StaffPosted: / Updated:
(WSPA) – YMCA of Greenville is introducing a new health and wellness program designed to work for everyone, from beginners to seasoned athletes.
Natalie Ribble was on Carolina’s Family at 4 p.m. to tell us all about the “Flex Fit” program.