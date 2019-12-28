YMCA of Greenville holds events over winter break

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The YMCA of Greenville provides a wonderful resource for parents – Schools Out Special Days and Holiday Camps.
School’s Out Special is a fun-filled, full–day program offered on select Greenville County School System holidays and teacher workdays.
Children are not required to be enrolled in Y Afterschool or Day Camp programs in order to participate.
The Y follows the Greenville County School System operating calendar.
2020 Dates for SOS Days (K5-8th Grader)
January 20
Registration: Sept. 1-Jan. 12
February 17
Registration: Sept. 1-Feb 10
March 20 (Snow Make-Up Day)
Registration: Sept. 1- March16
March 25 (Snow Make-Up Day)
Registration Sept. 1-March 17
For more information, visit the YMCA website here.