YMCA of Greenville holds events over winter break

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The YMCA of Greenville provides a wonderful resource for parents – Schools Out Special Days and Holiday Camps.

School’s Out Special is a fun-filled, full–day program offered on select Greenville County School System holidays and teacher workdays.

Children are not required to be enrolled in Y Afterschool or Day Camp programs in order to participate.

The Y follows the Greenville County School System operating calendar.

2020 Dates for SOS Days (K5-8th Grader)



January 20

Registration: Sept. 1-Jan. 12



February 17

Registration: Sept. 1-Feb 10



March 20 (Snow Make-Up Day)

Registration: Sept. 1- March16



March 25 (Snow Make-Up Day)

Registration Sept. 1-March 17

For more information, visit the YMCA website here.