YMCA of Greenville holds events over winter break

Carolina's Family

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The YMCA of Greenville provides a wonderful resource for parents – Schools Out Special Days and Holiday Camps.

School’s Out Special is a fun-filled, full–day program offered on select Greenville County School System holidays and teacher workdays.

Children are not required to be enrolled in Y Afterschool or Day Camp programs in order to participate.

The Y follows the Greenville County School System operating calendar.

2020 Dates for SOS Days (K5-8th Grader)

January 20
Registration: Sept. 1-Jan. 12

February 17
Registration: Sept. 1-Feb 10

March 20 (Snow Make-Up Day)
Registration: Sept. 1- March16

March 25 (Snow Make-Up Day)
Registration Sept. 1-March 17

For more information, visit the YMCA website here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Carolina's Family videos

More Carolina's Family
Nominate A Remarkable Woman

Trending Stories

Home for the Holidays
Nominate A Remarkable Woman
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store