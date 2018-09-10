News

Carolinas prepare for Hurricane Florence

Posted: Sep 10, 2018 05:46 AM EDT

Updated: Sep 10, 2018 06:43 AM EDT

(WSPA) -- Coastal communities are preparing for the worst as Hurricane Florence gains strength.

Early Monday morning, the category 2 hurricane was on track to make landfall late Thursday night or early Friday morning as a category 4 hurricane near Wilmington, N.C. 

Emergency officials say the exact path the hurricane could take is uncertain. It could force evacuations along the coast of both Carolinas.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency on Friday. The following day, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency.

“This storm is too powerful and its path is too uncertain to take any chances,” McMaster said. “We are mobilizing the state’s resources to make sure we are prepared, and the people of South Carolina must not hesitate to prepare for the possibility of a hurricane impacting our coast.”

Officials announced Sunday that the S.C. Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) will operate 24 hours a day until further notice. 

If the hurricane prompts evacuations in South Carolina, at least one local school could turn into a shelter. 

High Point Academy in Spartanburg County may serve as a shelter if a mandatory evacuation is ordered in South Carolina. 

