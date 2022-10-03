BOILING SPRINGS S.C. (WSPA) – The American Cancer Society said more than 10,000 children age 15 and younger will be diagnosed with the disease this year.

7NEWS is supporting those children and families by highlighting an Upstate business doing the same.

Carol Moeller, the owner of Carol’s Hope Thrift Store takes high-end gently used items and sells them to support families with financial and other needs as they go through treatments.

Moeller said she saw the need firsthand when her best friend was taking her daughter to Atlanta for cancer treatment up to three times a week. She said the battle is strenuous and expensive.

The money made through Carol’s Hope goes to meals transportation costs and other family needs.

Carol’s Hope Thrift Stores are located in Easley, Taylors and Spartanburg.

To donate your time, money or items, click here.