GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Carrie Underwood will kick off “The Denim & Rhinestones Tour” in Greenville this fall.

Underwood will be at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Oct. 15 with special guest Jimmie Allen.

General tickets will go on sale Friday at 10:00 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

Underwood gushed with her fans on Instagram writing, “I am so excited to announce that I will officially be hitting the road for THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR! Tickets go on sale this Friday and you can get all the info at carrieunderwoodofficial.com. LET’S GO!