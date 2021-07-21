Cartoonist leads online workshop to teach kids how to create graphic novels

Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA)- Sylvan Learning, in partnership with Random House Children’s Books, will host a live, FREE Zoom webinar with John Gallagher.

The event is on Wednesday, July 21 at 6:30pm EDT. Here’s the link

Gallagher is the cartoonist behind Max Meow, Cat Crusader, Buzzboy, Roboy Red and other graphic novels. With John’s guidance, your child will create a unique comic character of their very own! Plus, one lucky attendee will win a special prize!

Joan Russell, Regional Director for Sylvan of Western Carolina said graphic novels help

Early readers by highlighting the importance of phonics instruction and laying a strong foundation in grades 1-3. For middle grades (3-8) we see the importance of comprehension and vocabulary. High schoolers are interested in preparing for college reading loads. They also need to look for straregies for reading fast.

There are free seminars at each location. Here is the schedule for Spartanburg