Case of man found dead inside container in vacant Greenville Co. home a homicide, coroner says

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has deemed a man’s death a homicide after his body was found inside of a container in a vacant house back in February.

We reported earlier that deputies responded at about 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 17 to a home in the 700 block of Table Rock Road following a report of a body found.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the man’s body.

Senior Deputy Coroner Kent Dill identified the man as Mark Dewey Bailey, 67, of Travelers Rest.

On Tuesday, the coroner’s office said Bailey was found dead inside a container in the home.

“Autopsy results showed that Mr. Bailey died as a result of blunt force trauma in the setting of healthcare neglect. The manner of death is homicide,” Greenville County Coroner Parks Evans said.

The coroner’s office said earlier that they believed Bailey died at his home on Geer Highway and was then moved to the home on Table Rock Road after his death.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate this case.