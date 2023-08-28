ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Casey DeSantis is expected to speak on behalf of her husband Monday evening at the 12th annual Faith & Freedom BBQ in Anderson.

Ron DeSantis was expected to speak at 6 p.m. at Congressman Jeff Duncan’s 12th Annual Faith & Freedom BBQ at the Anderson Sports and Entertainment Center.

However, with Tropical Storm Idalia approaching the Gulf side, DeSantis decided to stay in Florida.

Instead, his wife, Casey DeSantis will speak at the event on his behalf.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Florida and Ron as they prepare for this storm,” said Congressman Jeff Duncan. “We are excited to have Casey in Anderson to speak on behalf of her husband.”

Along with Casey DeSantis, some special appearances by South Carolina Senator Tim Scott and other statewide elected officials will also happen at the event.