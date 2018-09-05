Cash reward for shooting suspect in McDowell Co.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Manuel Valdez

McDOWELL Co., NC (WSPA) - The McDowell Co. Sheriff's Office is asking for your help to find shooing and robbery suspect Manuel Valdez, 18, of J.S. McMann Dr. in Marion.

There is also a cash reward.

He is wanted on:

2 counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill

Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury

Discharging a firearm within an enclosure

Robbery with a dangerous weapon

First-degree burglary

Valdez is accused of robbing a man at the victim's home on August 21 and then shooting the same man outside the county recreation department on August 24.

The victim was hit in the leg and arm.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Valdez is asked to call Detective Billie Brown at the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 652-2237, Sgt. Rick Gutierrez at Marion Police Department at 652-5205 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463).

You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.