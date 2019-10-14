Casting agents seeking extras for Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker biopic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WCBD) – Casting agents behind Charleston-area productions like Halloween (2018 film), Mr. Mercedes (TV series), and The Hunger Games (2012 film), are seeking paid extras for an upcoming biopic focused on Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker.

Actors Andrew Garfield (Spiderman, The Social Network) and Jessica Chastain (The Help, The Tree of Life) will star in the upcoming project that is set to film in the Charlotte, NC area in November and December of this year.

Garfield and Chastain will play Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” a biopic that will be directed by Michael Showalter.

According to Tona B. Dahlquist Casting, the film is an intimate look at the extraordinary rise, fall, and redemption of televangelists Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker.

Extras of all ages, races and types are needed (children – seniors), and all extras are paid.

Those interested in being considered for filming should submit two current photos (a close up and a full length). These photos can be taken with a cell phone.

Include your name, phone number, age, city/state you reside, height and weight, clothing sizes, description of any visible tattoos and piercings, and the color/ make/ model, year car you drive.

Submissions should be sent to Charlottemovieextras@gmail.com with the heading being your Ethnicity, Gender, Age and City/State you reside.

Example: Asian Male, 42, Charlotte, NC.

Production will also be seeking period cars from the 50’s, 60’, 70’s, 80’s and 90’s. If interested in submitting your period vehicle for possible filming, please make sure you include a photo of your vehicle, vehicle information (year/make/model) along with your name and phone number. Submissions for period vehicles can be sent with the heading Vintage vehicles.