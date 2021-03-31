Catalytic converters stolen from buses used by Upstate non-profit to get kids to much-needed therapy

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A big blow to an upstate non-profit dedicated to helping those with autism. Catalytic converters were stolen from two of the buses they rely on to get their kids to therapy. They told 7 News, just missing a day of these services can have a huge impact on the families they serve.

A morning of gloom and disappointed for the Project Hope Foundation.

“Our kids meet here in the mornings to go to our Landrum campus,” said Co-Founder of Project Hope Foundation, Susan Sachs.

It’s a non-profit that offers services for those on the autism spectrum.

The Co-Founder there, Susan Sachs told us they keep buses at a church parking lot off of Pelham Road in Greenville. Those buses are key tools in their mission to get kids to the help they need.

“Every hour of therapy that a child gets is increasing the likelihood of independence,” Sachs told us.

But as one bus was loaded Wednesday morning, the driver noticed one major problem.

“They get everything ready to go and obviously, the buses would not start,” Sachs said.

The catalytic converters were gone. That means no therapy for a majority of the kids.

“Nine out of the 12 that came weren’t able to get their kids to Landrum because of work schedules,” Sachs explained.

It also created a major change to their daily routines

“That kind of shift in schedule can result in meltdowns and problem behavior for our families,” Sachs said.

This is the fourth time they’ve had this happen. It’s part of a skyrocketing trend Greenville County Sheriff deputies are tracking.

“Our investigators have certainly been overworked this year in terms of investigating the thefts of catalytic converters compared to years past,” said Lt. Ryan Flood with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Department.

In 2019, they only saw 31 of these thefts. Last year, that number went up to 194. Now, they’re already at 100 so far in 2021.

Because of that rise in thefts, Sachs said finding replacement parts isn’t easy.

“It could be six weeks,” Sachs told 7 News.

However, she told 7 News, they’ll figure something out since she said time wasted for this kind of therapy is a major loss for the kids they serve.

“It impacts so many families and kids on the spectrum who for every minute, is going to make a difference for them,” said Sachs.

Going forward they’re looking for places to park these buses inside a locked fence, preferably near Pelham Road.

If you have the resources to help the Project Hope Foundation find a new, secure place to park these buses with a locked gate, you can find their contact information on their website here: https://www.projecthopesc.org/