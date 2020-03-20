Catholic Diocese of Charleston to live stream liturgies from the Chapel of the Holy Family on Facebook, YouTube

CHARLESTON, SC (WSPA) – The Catholic Diocese of Charleston announced Friday that they would live stream liturgies from the Chapel of the Holy Family in Charleston.

The following is the schedule of daily and weekend Masses and other devotions:

On Facebook: facebook.com/DioceseChas

Daily Mass, Monday through Saturday – 8:30 a.m.

Stations of the Cross – Fridays at 3 p.m.

On YouTube: youtube.com/DioceseChas

Sunday Mass with Bishop Robert E. Guglielmone – 11 a.m. (Mass in English)

Misa en español los domingos – 12:30 p.m. (Mass in Spanish)

More information about livestreams and online devotions from diocesan parishes is also available on their website at charlestondiocese.org/covid-19-response.