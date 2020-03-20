1  of  31
Closings and Delays
Abner Creek Baptist Church - Greer Anderson County DSN Board ADP Apalache Baptist Church Bethel United Methodist - Spartanburg City View First Baptist Church Clemson Episcopal Day School Clinton First Pentecostal Holiness Church Colonial Hills Baptist Church - Taylors Cornerstone Baptist Church - Woodruff Davidson Street Baptist Church-Clinton Ebenezer Welcome Baptist Church - Landrum,SC Forestville Baptist Church-Greenville Fourth Presbyterian - Greenville, SC Glendale Baptist Church-Glendale Gramling United Methodist Church Immanuel Lutheran Church Indian Hill Baptist Church-Gaffney,SC Inman First Free Will Baptist Church Lower Shady Grove Baptist Church-Woodruff,SC New Prospect Baptist - Inman Orchard Street Baptist Church Pleasant Grove Baptist Church-Fountain Inn,SC Powell Presbyterian Church Sandy Springs Baptist Church Set Free Christian Fellowship Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program Springfield Baptist Church White Hall Independent Methodist Church WNC Edutech Zion Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church-Chester Zoar United Methodist Church

Catholic Diocese of Charleston to live stream liturgies from the Chapel of the Holy Family on Facebook, YouTube

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
prayer praying hands_229564

CHARLESTON, SC (WSPA) – The Catholic Diocese of Charleston announced Friday that they would live stream liturgies from the Chapel of the Holy Family in Charleston.

The following is the schedule of daily and weekend Masses and other devotions:

On Facebook: facebook.com/DioceseChas

  • Daily Mass, Monday through Saturday – 8:30 a.m.
  • Stations of the Cross – Fridays at 3 p.m.

On YouTube: youtube.com/DioceseChas

  • Sunday Mass with Bishop Robert E. Guglielmone – 11 a.m. (Mass in English)
  • Misa en español los domingos – 12:30 p.m. (Mass in Spanish)

More information about livestreams and online devotions from diocesan parishes is also available on their website at charlestondiocese.org/covid-19-response.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store