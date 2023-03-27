GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The popular broadway musical CATS will return to the Peace Center from Tuesday, April 4th to Sunday, April 9th in Greenville.

7NEWS sat down with CATS actor Michelle E. Carter who is returning as Jennyanydots in her second season with the musical to find out what audiences can expect this year.

“It’s wildly entertaining! You’re not really going to see many shows that have the caliber of dance … and also the material is really relatable,” Carter said.

“The main themes really are about forgiveness, understanding, community and finding your tribe and holding them close.”

Carter has done over 400 performances with the National Tour of CATS.

“The first year you are just trying to learn how to do your job and go to a venue every week… whereas this year… there has been a lot of guidance, a lot of patience,” Carter said.

“My favorite part of this show is looking out into the audience and seeing all of these kids sitting there with their little cat headbands on… and that’s the most special part of this job.”

The musical is a restaged version of the famous 1998 film rendition choreographed by Andy Blankenbuehler who has also choreographed the musical Hamilton.

Viewers returning to see CATS can expect to see the best hits of the original in addition to a modernized version of the choreography.

“They (viewers) should expect a lot of dancing,” Carter said. “A lot of dancing and just a really really entertaining night.”

“There’s so much going on all the time that if you look and focus your direction somewhere different every different show, you are going to get a completely different story.”

Anyone interested in attending the CATS musical at the Peace Center can purchase their tickets here.