GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Upstate police are urging people to lock their vehicles and bring all valuable items inside. This comes as a number of cars were reportedly broken into and packages were snatched from homes.

Surveillance video captured the moments several people attempted to enter unlocked vehicles and searched for items to steal in a Greer neighborhood.

All it takes is about 60 seconds and they are gone, at times, without a trace.

“It was at least three cars that came through and each car probably had four kids in it,” said Brittany Sloan, neighbor.

After a crime spree in the Abner Creek neighborhood, neighbors said a valuable item was left behind by one of the suspected criminals. A phone was left inside of one of the vehicles that had been broken into. Neighbors said it was later turned over to investigators.

Police said it’s not the first time break-ins like this have happened.

“Typically auto break-ins happen year-round,” Lt. Chris Forrester with the Greer Police Department said on the phone Thursday. “As far as auto-break-ins, they are crimes of opportunity and it’s widespread throughout our jurisdiction and I’m sure throughout other jurisdictions as well.”

There are similar cases of porch pirate thefts and auto break-ins across the Upstate. That includes, what are believed to be, unrelated cases in Spartanburg.

“Don’t have your items stored in plain view,” said Maj. Art Littlejohn with Spartanburg Police. “Whether that’s computers, purses, things like that.”

Leaving items in plain sight is often times what police said criminals look for.

In Greer, the suspects appeared to be in search of unlocked cars and easily accessible items.

“I heard so many car doors; it kind of stirred me,” said Sloan. “Once I heard tire squeals, I knew something was not right.”

Sloan and her family were a few of the lucky ones that did not have anything stolen after the thieves got into her vehicle.

“When we got in it you could tell they had went through the center console in the front, the thing that lifts up. They left the glove box open and things were thrown everywhere,” said Sloan. “When we went back to see the video, you can see the guy put his foot on the break and he was pressing to start my car to see if the keys were in it. Thankfully both of our keys were inside or else my car probably wouldn’t be here.”

That’s why police are reminding people to lock their vehicles.

“Any high-value items is what individuals are looking for when they are breaking into vehicles and it’s quick, whatever they can get their hands on. They’re in and out in just less than a minute or so,” said Forrester.

Whether you have something taken or your car is just rummaged through, Greer Police said you should always report it.

“We want our citizens to report those because we can use that data and direct our resources in a certain way that allows us to be in certain areas at certain times when we know that those incidents are taking place,” said Forrester.

“It’s just a reminder to lock your cars because you never know. This is a pretty safe neighborhood and you just never know,” said Sloan.

Thursday afternoon Greer Police said there were no new developments or arrests made in the Abner Creek neighborhood break-ins and thefts.

If you have any information, police said to call 911 or contact them directly.