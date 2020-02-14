Cayce community and beyond mourning loss of six-year-old girl

CAYCE, S.C. (WSPA) – A devastated community trying to rebuild. This all comes after a six-year-old who has been missing for the last couple of days in Cayce was found dead near her home.

“It’s with extremely heavy hearts that we are announcing that we found the body that the coroner has identified as Faye Swetlick,” said Director of the Cayce Department of Public Safety, Byron Snelgrove.

Tragic news trickling around the Cayce community. Six-year-old Faye Swetlik’s body found near her home after disappearing for the last couple of days. She was last seen getting off the school bus.

“Who is going to want to move here? Who is going to want to live in a community that this has happened,” asked nearby neighbor, Kennedy Greene.

When Kennedy Greene and her fiance first heard the news Swetlik was missing, she told us they had to help. She lives just a couple streets down from where Swetlik lived.

“I got a picture of her, we started hunting. Me and her went everywhere. We went up and down these hotels, asking anybody if they’ve seen her,” said Cayce resident, Christopher Hutto.

And when they found out the outcome no one wanted, they were devastated.

“I started crying and I was like, I can’t do this right now. I mean she’s a child, I don’t know how anyone could do that to an innocent baby,” Greene told 7 News.

“It’s just a lot and I have two little girls so it’s just a lot,” said Cayce woman who told 7 News her kids went to the same school as Swetlick, Cori Bookert.

Cori Bookert told 7 News it also hits close to home for her because she said her kids rode on the bus with Swetlik and went to the same school.

“Very devastating seeing how of course, our kids go to the same school and we’re all in the same area,” said Bookert.

Bookert isn’t alone when she told us she has never heard of something like this happening in her community. Everyone we talked to told us this is a tragedy you hope and pray never hits.