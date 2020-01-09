CBS: U.S. officials confident Iran shot down Ukrainian plane

Rescue workers carry the body of a victim of an Ukrainian plane crash among debris of the plane in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. A Ukrainian airplane carrying 176 people crashed on Wednesday shortly after takeoff from Tehran’s main airport, killing all onboard. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – CBS News reported Thursday afternoon that U.S. officials are confident Iran shot down the Ukrainian plane.

A Ukrainian jetliner crashed hours after the Iranian missile attack on U.S. targets.

All 176 people on board the plan were killed during the crash.

CBS News reported that U.S. intelligence picked up signals of a radar being turned on. Sources told CBS News satellites detected two surface-to-air missile launches. Those launches were detected shortly before the plane exploded.

A source told CBS News it appears missile components were found near the crash site.