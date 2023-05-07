RAVENEL, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is dead and two are in custody following a shooting that left a Charleston County deputy with serious injuries in Ravenel Sunday afternoon.

According to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, northbound lanes are closed near 4915 Savannah Highway as authorities investigate a shooting involving a deputy.

The Sheriff’s Office told News 2 that law enforcement was conducting a traffic stop around 4:00 p.m. when shots were fired.

Deputy Evan Cubbans received serious gunshot injuries. Deputy Cubbans was transported to MUSC and is in stable condition.

A subject was shot during the incident and died at the scene.

Two people are in custody and there is no known danger to the community.

