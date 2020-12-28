CCSO: Wrongway driver charged with DUI after crashing into SC Highway Patrol vehicle

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities say an intoxicated driver crashed into a state trooper’s vehicle while traveling the wrong way in North Charleston on Sunday morning.

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a collision that involved a South Carolina Highway Patrol vehicle just after 5:00 a.m.

According to Capt. Roger Antonio, a motorist was driving east in the westbound lanes near Cosgrove Avenue when they collided head-on into a vehicle with two SCHP troopers.

All parties were transported to an area hospital and later released.

The driver, 25-year-old Rodney Gadson, of Goose Creek, was arrested for driving under the influence. He is being held at the Charleston County Detention Center.