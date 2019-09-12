CDC issues warning to not snuggle or kiss chickens, due to Salmonella outbreak

(WTNH) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have issued a warning in regards to backyard poultry after a spike in Salmonella infections.

A total of 1,003 people have been infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella in 2019. Two deaths have been reported in the United States; with one in Texas and the other in Ohio.

The full state-by-state map of outbreaks from Salmonella infections linked to backyard poultry is accessible here.

Through its’ investigation, the CDC has reported that the primary source of the sickness was through contact with backyard poultry, such as chickens and ducklings.

Some advice issued by the center is to:

Do not kiss backyard poultry or snuggle them and then touch your face and mouth

Children younger than 5, adults aged 65 or older, and people who have health problems or take medicines that lower the body’s ability to fight germs and sickness shouldn’t handle or touch chicks, duckings, or other poultry.

Don’t let backyard poultry inside the house, especially in areas where food or drink is prepared, served, or stored.

Adults should supervise handwashing by young children.

Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not readily available.

Additional resources can be found on the CDC’s website here.