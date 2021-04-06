CDC releases new cleaning guidelines to protect against COVID-19

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday released new guidelines for cleaning home and work spaces to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Health experts are advocating for increased use of soap and water and advising against overuse of disinfectants.

According to the CDC, cleaning high-touch home surfaces daily with soap and water is usually adequate to lower the risk of contracting coronavirus. However, if a sick individual has been in a space within the past 24 hours, health experts recommend disinfecting.

For full guidance on cleaning your home properly, click here.

The CDC says properly cleaning a workplace requires more planning than cleaning a home; however, it recommends avoiding regular disinfecting unless a known sickness has entered the workplace.

For full guidance on cleaning your workplace properly, click here.