CDC releases new guidelines on reopening schools safely

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)–The CDC released new guidelines on Friday to help schools reopen safely amid the pandemic. The new recommendations are largely based on the level of community spread.

The CDC made it clear that although it is releasing strategies on reopening, there is no mandate for schools to follow the guidelines, or to reopen in person learning at all.

Greenville county schools have been working on bringing students back for face to face learning for months.

“We agree with the state superintendent that students are better off in the classroom,” Tim Waller, with Greenville County Schools, said.

Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said more than half of South Carolina’s more than 1,200 schools are already operating face-to-face five days a week.

“Schools are very safe places to be with the proper mitigation strategies in place,” Spearman said.

She voiced her continued support to move teachers up in line when it comes to vaccinations.

“This changes the game for schools trying to stay open,” Spearman said.

The CDC also urging states to put educators higher on the vaccination list, and Spearman says South Carolina schools are prepared for whenever this may be.

“Every school district in the state has been matched with a provider in their area,” Spearman said.

Waller said although guidance on the state and federal levels is helpful, it still takes those on the local level to keep students and educators safe.

“At the end of the day you have to make decision bases on what you feel is right for student sin our home area, and also really what is safe for students,” Waller said.