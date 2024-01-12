SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — The Palmetto state has some of the highest levels of flu activity in the nation.

According for the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), for the week ending on January 6, more than 400 people were hospitalized and there were more than 2,700 positive tests for the flu.

State health officials have said that even though holiday gatherings are over, being vigilant of respiratory illnesses is vital.

For the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s (SCDHEC) lead medical consultant Dr. Martha Buchanan, it’s not time for people to let their guard down.

“I think all of us need to continue to be diligent in taking care of ourselves and our community and friends and family by following those simple preventive,” Dr. Buchanan said.

DHEC said that covering coughs and sneezes, wearing a mask, and not being around family are some ways to prevent the spread of the flu.