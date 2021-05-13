CDC revises mask guidelines

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Yet another reason to get vaccinated: The Centers for Disease Control have updated their mask guidance, recommending with a few exceptions that those who are fully vaccinated be able to participate in indoor and outdoor activities without masks or social distancing.

The CDC’s announcement goes hand in hand with the easing of restrictions by some Upstate cities.

“I think we’re all tired, so I kind of agree that it’s about time for us to stop wearing those masks unless you’re not vaccinated…or you’re having symptoms,” said Greenville resident Mechele McLeod.

Stores in Greenville have been in a bit of a grey area these past few days with some still requiring masks today although there’s no citywide mandate.

The CDC says even though those who are fully vaccinated can live their lives without masks whether inside or outside, they should still abide by local rules and regulations, including business and workplace guidance.

“Odds of somebody coming into the pharmacy with Covid are greater than perhaps going somewhere else,” said Thomas Conrad, who’s a pharmacist at Stone Plaza Pharmacy.

He said in addition to sick people coming in, unvaccinated people come in to get their shots.

“As long as there are still places that are requiring masks, were going to keep masks,” he said.

Data from DHEC shows 35 percent of South Carolinians have completed vaccination.

At Greenville County Schools, masks are no longer required to be worn by students. As of Thursday, data provided by the school district shows about 15 percent of in person students have opted out of the mask requirements.