CDC to alert doctors of children’s syndrome possibly related to COVID-19

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – The CDC is preparing to alert doctors to watch for a dangerous inflammatory syndrome in children that could be linked to coronavirus, according to a CDC spokesman on Tuesday.

The syndrome is characterized by persistent fever, inflammation, poor organ function and other symptoms similar to shock.

It was first reported by New York officials and more states began reporting diagnoses of the syndrome this week.

Some doctors have dubbed the mysterious illness Pediatric Multi-Symptom Inflammatory Syndrome potentially associated with COVID-19.

Officials want doctors to report cases to state and local health departments so the CDC better understands the syndrome.

The CDC spokesman said officials will likely release a definition of the syndrome Wednesday or Thursday.