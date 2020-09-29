CDC urges those who plan to scream on Halloween to increase their social distance

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – As the month of October swiftly approaches, the CDC has released new holiday guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

According to officials at the CDC, many traditional Halloween activities are high-risk for spreading viruses. If you plan to scream this halloween, greater social distancing is advised.

“How loud we scream is dependent on the amount of air that we produce. If you produce more volume of air out of your mouth or nose, your droplet spread will increase,” Dr.Blackstone said.

Health officials haven’t ruled out all celebrations completely, but it is generally recommended to steer clear of large gatherings during a widespread virus outbreak.

Dr. Marcus Blackstone, chief clinical officer at Bon Secours, said residents should avoid gatherings of 25 or more due to data suggesting that parties are hotbeds for spreading the virus.

“When we talk about groups of 25 or more, we still know that there is a high percent that is giving our community a high positivity rate that one of those people are going to have COVID,” Dr.Blackstone said.

In addition to parties and other large gatherings, haunted houses are a high risk activity and officials urge owners to keep in mind that people may run or clutch on to others when scared, which can transmit the virus.

The CDC suggested a few creative and safe alternative activities for people to consider in place of traditional higher risk activities such as trick-or-treating. Some of those suggestions include:

Decorating your house or living space

Carving or decorating pumpkins with members of your household, or outside from a safe distance with neighbors

Halloween Scavenger hunts

Taking a walk to admire halloween decorations while keeping a safe distance

Virtual Halloween Costume Contests

Spooky movie night

Trick or Treat Scavenger Hunt within household similar to an Easter Egg Hunt

The CDC has a full list ranking activities from High Risk, Moderate Risk and Lower Risk on their website.