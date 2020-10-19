CD’s Barbeque and Catering in Chesnee hoping customers will help them stay open

Chesnee, SC (WSPA) – CD Barbecue and Catering, a Chesness restaurant may be forced to close its doors because of covid-19, restaurant restrictions, and a lack of customers. The owners and loyal customers say it’s heartbreaking.

CD’s Barbecue and catering is a restaurant built on family recipes and traditions, now their giving out more than they’re taking in.

David and Christy Kelly have weathered many storms from homelessness to being business owners, but the effects of covid-19 could possibly close their doors for good.

“We need people just to show up, consistantly.” CD’s Barbecue, owner, David Kelly said

CD Barbecue has a wide variety of items on their menu, on this day, they are preparing supper for local teachers, Buck Creek Baptist Church is sponsoring the meal.

“I know this is their livelihood I know we all are struggling in some way or another in this time, i just hope that they can stay open.” one customer said.

After the Chesnee High School Football games, players come to eat for free, it’s a pledge the owners want to honor.

“I’ve got 4 more weeks roughly left. if we close I’m going to still feed that team (they’re in the championship), I’m not going to back up, I’ve made a commitment, I’m going to keep my promise.” Kelly said.

The Kelly’s opened the doors of this restaurant on Friday the 13th in March of this year, days later Governor Henry Mc-Master ordered restaurants to close because of covid. Since then it’s been a series of up’s and down’s.

“We’re supposed to feed 400 on Thanksgiving Day, I want to be open” Kelly said.

Kelly says the combination of Covid-19, restaurant restrictions and lack of customers make it difficult to stay open, they’re hoping for a miracle. Co-owner Christy Kelly just got let go from her full-time job, so the restaurant is all they have left.

“I’m terribly sad and I just hope that they can find a way to stay open.” one customer said.

Sitting on nearly 2 acres of land, the last 4 weeks the Kelley’s have allowed arts and crafters to set up tables and sell products on the land next to the restaurant in order to attract customers.

“My staff and I work our tails off to sanitize this building, we need people to just to show up, consistently, that’s what we have to have is consistant numbers.” Kelly said.

Owners say if business doesn’t pick up, their last day will be October 31st.