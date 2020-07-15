Celebrate Anderson 2020 cancelled due to coronavirus concerns

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Celebrate Anderson has been cancelled this year due to coronavirus concerns.

Anderson County has decided to cancel the annual Celebrate Anderson community concert as the CDC continues to recommend social distancing, according to a press release from County Administrator Rusty Burns on Wednesday.

“We are counting the days to Celebrate Anderson 2021 when we will gather to celebrate our community together again,” said Tommy Dunn, Anderson County Council Chairman.

Burns said in the release that the decision was difficult. However, they want to do their part to protect residents’ health and safety and are taking precautions to reduce the spread of the coronavirus in the community. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Graduate Gallery
Livin Upstate Deals
Carolina Eats Contest
Adopt A Thon
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories