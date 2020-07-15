Celebrate Anderson 2020 cancelled due to coronavirus concerns

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Celebrate Anderson has been cancelled this year due to coronavirus concerns.

Anderson County has decided to cancel the annual Celebrate Anderson community concert as the CDC continues to recommend social distancing, according to a press release from County Administrator Rusty Burns on Wednesday.

“We are counting the days to Celebrate Anderson 2021 when we will gather to celebrate our community together again,” said Tommy Dunn, Anderson County Council Chairman.

Burns said in the release that the decision was difficult. However, they want to do their part to protect residents’ health and safety and are taking precautions to reduce the spread of the coronavirus in the community.