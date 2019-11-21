Celebrate Christmas Hero starts taking your Christmas gift donations today

An organization in the Upstate is looking to plug in community leaders to help Show for children in need at Christmas.

The Seneca Police department is heading up the eleventh year for Celebrate Christmas Hero’s giving children a Christmas that might not normally be able to celebrate with gifts under their tree.

LT. Lisa Williams said their organization works directly with partner agencies that help promote independent mixing, education opportunities, job opportunities and healthy relationships for their clients.

Along with providing Christmas gifts they help families become self sustaining all year long Williams said.

The non profit will collect gifts for ages 4-14 from Nov 21-Dec 13.

This season will end with a party on December 23 to pass out the gifts to families in need. This is something volunteers and board members help to make possible.



DONATIONS CAN BE DROPPED OFF AT CITY HALL IN SENECA 221 East North 1st St 29678

Visit senecapd.com for more information