Cell phone “vulnerability” could expose private information

Next time you get one of those system updates on your cell phone, you may want to be cautious.

A cyber security firm is warning about a vulnerability that could expose you to a big time phishing scam.

“I always felt like the phone was more secure,” said David Piccuta, who is used to seeing phishing emails on his computer.

But cyber experts say the days of your mobile being safer than a desktop are over.

“Scammers go where the activity is and the activity is on everybody’s phone because you have it with you all the time now,” said Elliot Stone, the owner of Staymobile in Spartanburg.

That’s why the cyber security firm Check Point Software Technologies is warning about a cell phone vulnerability that could impact 2.5 billion users.

The firm says scammers can disguise a text to look like a system update and fool people into downloading a proxy server which can access emails, banking info, passwords and more on your phone.

“From that point the mobile phone thinks that you need to send all the data to that specific server. What we call men in the middle attack, but a very sophisticated one,” said Isaac Dvir, with Check Point Software Technologies.

If you do download something malicious on your phone, don’t expect it to act strange. The average user won’t know the difference.

Right now, the vulnerability only affects Android users.

But cyber experts caution every cell phone user to research the source before you click on any link.

Check Point Research disclosed its findings to Android makers and so far Samsung and LG have included a fix in their latest updates, but other companies like Sony have yet to do so.