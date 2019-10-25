Center Rock Fire Department donates Jacob’s Kits to school

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – One Upstate Elementary School now has “Stop the Bleed” kits in every classroom after a gift from their local fire department.

On Friday, the Center Rock Fire Department bough and donated 40 Jacob’s Kits so that each teacher at McLee’s Elementary School has one of their own.

Now the school has a total of 73 kits and each hang outside the classrooms with the name of Townville Elementary School 1st grader Jacob Hall who died in 2016.

Principal Janet Mills said she’s thankful to have first responders who go the extra mile.

“Seconds matter and when you have a life on the life every second counts and we are volunteer so it may take us time to get here so those seconds could save a life,” said Dawson Merk who volunteers with Center Rock Fire Department.

This is the first elementary school in Anderson District Five to have Jacob’s Kits for every classroom.

The fire department purchased 100 kits in total. The other 60 will be donated to churches in their districts and the department will train the member on how to use them.