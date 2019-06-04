Centerville Rd bridge closed after structural issues found, SCDOT says

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Department of Transportation officials said the bridge on Centerville Road has closed after structural issues were found Tuesday.
According to a post on SCDOT’s Twitter page, the bridge on Centerville Road, which is over the Twenty Three Mile Creek section of Lake Hartwell between Highway 187 and Sandy Springs Road, is temporarily closed.
SCDOT officials said they are developing repair plans at this time and issued a map of the detour currently in place.
Anderson Co.: Bridge Closure
In a second Tweet, SCDOT officials said they currently do not have a timeframe on when the bridge will be reopened.
