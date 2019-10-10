Central man pleads guilty, receives 18 years for drug, sex crimes in Pickens County

by: WSPA Staff

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A Central man was sentenced to 18 years in prison after pleading guilty in court.

Fred Russell Urey, 41, pleaded guilty on Sept. 30 to criminal sexual conduct and possession with intent to distribute of methamphetamine, according to a press release from Solicitor W. Walter Wilkins’ office.

Evidence presented in court showed Urey used “aggressive force and committed sexual batteries against” a 19-year-old woman at his home in Pickens County in May 2017, according to the release.

While arresting Urey, deputies found 2.2 grams of methamphetamine.

Urey will have to register as a sex offender, according to the release.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit investigate the incident.

