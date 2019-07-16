Central receives grant to help build connector for Green Crescent Trail

CENTRAL, SC (WSPA) – The Green Crescent Trail set to connect Clemson to Central and Pendleton is moving forward.

The Town of Central recently received a $600,000 grant to start their leg of the trail. It will start at the downtown train caboose on Main Street and travel the just over half a mile to Southern Wesleyan University.

Local business owners tell 7News that this trail could help spark revitalization in the area.

“It could repeat what’s happened in Travelers Rest for us. It would bring lots of pedestrians, folks on their bikes and families and help the whole community. It would be a win win for us,” said Sherry Yarid who owns a business in Central.

The Town Administrator said the total cost for their leg of the trail is $1.2 million. They are still applying for more grants and hope to have all the funding in the next 12 months to then start construction.