CENTRAL, S.C. (WSPA)- Christmas festivities are in full swing in the town of Central. 7 News is showing you a unique new event this year, the Christmas Porch Tree Tour.

Residents of the town decorate a tree in their own festive way and display it on their porch, patio or front lawn.

Local residents interested in participating have until December 3rd to partake.

Visitors can spend the weekend going on a tour of the trees throughout town.

The Main Street Caboose will host crowds Friday before the annual Christmas parade for free hot chocolate, music and the official tree lighting at 6 p.m.

Santa is also scheduled to be there.

For a chance to have Santa and Mrs. Claus visit your event or town contact SantaGregSC@gmail.com.

