Centre Stage works with Meals on Wheels in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Centre Stage South Carolina started its donation drive for Meals on Wheels on Thursday, June 13th.

The connection for the theater to the non-profit is their current show, Driving Miss Daisy.

A quick synopsis: Driving Miss Daisy, an elderly southern widow wants to maintain her independent lifestyle. To compromise, her son arranges for her to have a chauffeur. The pair gradually form a close friendship.

The themes of seniors, compassion, driving, and support are shared between the two organizations.

Javy Pagan and Taylor Marlatt, Centre Stage’s Marketing & Development Manager and Director, said the donation drive only made sense.

Centre Stage show attendees, as well as, community members have been encouraged to bring socks, crossword puzzles, and lap blankets.

Driving Miss Daisy runs June 13th through June 30th, showtimes Thursday through Saturday 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m.

Donated items will be collected before each show, as well as during box office hours Tuesday through Friday 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. All items will be given to Meals on Wheels residents.

For more information about the show, click here, or about Meals on Wheels, click here.