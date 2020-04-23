Certain businesses operating differently in North Carolina, South Carolina

(WSPA) — A business that can now open its doors in South Carolina might not be able to conduct business if it were across the state border with North Carolina.

Take, for example, Hub City Bookshop in downtown Spartanburg: The store could allow customers inside following a Monday order from Gov. Henry McMaster. The store will take a cautious approach in allowing customers in, first making sure they have proper PPE for all staff members.

However, the bookshop, and several other kinds of retailers, can now reopen with social distancing measures.

That is not the case in North Carolina.

Businesses like florists, jewelry stores, bookstores and furniture shops cannot reopen yet. That fact means places usually bustling with activity — like Downtown Hendersonville — will remain quiet for several weeks longer, at least.

“Seeing it as quiet as it is really is surreal,” Lew Holloway, the downtown economic development director for Hendersonville, said.

Holloway works closely with local business owners, some of whom understand the extended closure of business, others who wish business could reopen sooner.