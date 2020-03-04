Challenges, lack of resources for kinship care families

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – 7 News is taking a closer look at Kinship Care families.

Kinship Care means extended family members raising children who cannot be cared for by their biological parents.

Many times they step up in a crisis to keep siblings together and out of the system.

According to state estimates, more than 74,000 children live in kinship care families in South Carolina.

Advocates said there’s very little help for kinship families like Haley Grau’s family in Spartanburg County.

Most new mothers have nine months to prepare.

Haley had more like nine hours to get her home and her head ready for a baby and a toddler.

“It was this desperate plea from D.S.S. saying will you please take them so they dont go into the system,” explained Haley.

She was 28 years old and just starting out on her own when she learned a troubled member of her extended family had a baby living in a house infested with drugs.

“She was detoxing from some heavy drugs,” Haley recalls.

It was a desperate situation that grew more dire.

In the process of removing baby Gracie from the house, social workers informed Haley there was another child, a sister named Bailey who was found in another house.

Haley said Bailey was severely malnourished.

“She was 16 lbs at 2 years old,” she said. “There’s no reason that either of them should be alive by the amount of drugs found in their systems.”

Haley had to make a decision in the midst of a crisis: separate the siblings into the foster system or take them home with her that very night.

“Of course I said yes and so in one breath I got a 22 month old and a 3 month old,” she recalled.

In that moment, Haley became a kinship caregiver. It’s not a foster parent. That means she was not eligible for assistance given to foster parents because D.S.S. technically never had custody of the kids.

“Times are hard. I mean, it got really tough,” she said.

With a $31,000 a year salary, Haley now was caring for a child that needed therapies.

Both of them needed medical care.

That’s on top of the basic baby expenses including what’s considered a big budget item for many families, childcare.

She still remembers the initial shock at the daycare.

“Oh, goodness. We’re having to pay this every week. I’m not sure how I’m going to pay my mortgage,” she said.

Haley explored becoming a licensed foster home simply to get the stipend to help make ends meet.

“It was very clearly told to me that I would have to actually put the kids into the system and then hope they get reassigned to me. There is zero guarantee and so I did not risk that,” said Haley.

Now working in social work, Haley said she knows her family situation isn’t unique.

In fact, according to the SC Department of Social Services, one in four children in South Carolina live in kinship care.

The numbers are spiking even higher due to the opioid crisis.

“You have a lot of grandparents who are on fixed incomes that can’t even afford to feed a teenager,” she said.

Despite the uphill battle, Haley sees Bailey and Gracie as miracles she never saw coming.

“We are excited because we have a bright future. They are doing so well and the sky is the limit for these girls,” she said.

Haley adopted her two girls and has full custody.

Efforts at the State House in Columbia including a Kinship Care Bill has been stirring for some time but has stalled this legislative session.

Advocates and families will rally at the State House for Kinship Care Day on Thursday, March 26th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.