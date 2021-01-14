Changes coming to deadly intersection where beloved school crossing guard was hit and killed in 2018

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Two years ago, it was the sight of tragedy. That’s the crosswalk in front of the Jesse Boyd Elementary School in Spartanburg. You likely remember, school crossing guard Emma Taylor who was killed there. But now, a project is underway to make sure this never happens again.

A piece of road that isn’t easy for Robin Robinson to visit, with a bench donning her mother’s name and a cross draped with the vest she once wore.

“She was a good person,” said Emma Taylor’s Daughter, Robin Robinson.

It has been over two years since her mother, Emma Taylor was hit and killed on Fernwood Glendale Road in front of Jesse Boyd Elementary School.

Her mother was doing what she loved.

“She knew these kids name by name, every child,” Robinson told us.

She was a school crossing guard.

“She pushed them back in order to save their lives,” said Robinson.

And it’s those kids Robinson told 7 News, her mother would still want to protect.

A project is underway to do just that.

“It’s relocating the crosswalk to a safer location and then also, adding a traffic signal to really make it safer,” Spartanburg City Councilman, Rob Rain said.

For now, signs rest over the intersection but work on a traffic light is just beginning.

“I’m sure she’s smiling down,” said Robinson.

Robinson told us, it’s a plan of which her mother would approve. In fact, she said despite her being gone, she still feels her close.

“I have chills just standing out here, it’s like I can feel her presence,” Robinson said.

And even though the heartache continues for Robinson and her family, she knows protecting any kids who cross that road would make her mother proud.

“I miss her so much,” Robinson said.

This project has become possible with a partnership between a handful of entities including the school district, along with both local and state lawmakers.

The superintendent of Spartanburg School District 7 sent us the following statement:

“District 7 students and staff loved Ms. Emma and miss her every day. She was a part of our family, giving hugs and high fives and going to great lengths to show our children she was one of their biggest fans. While we continue to grieve her loss, we give thanks to all who helped make this crosswalk a reality to help ensure the safety of our community,” said Spartanburg School District Seven Superintendent, Jeff Stevens.