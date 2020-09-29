Changing absentee rules leave South Carolina voters confused

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

A worker holds stickers at a polling place for the South Carolina primary election, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Recent federal court rulings over whether South Carolinians need witness signatures on their mail-in ballots this November have left many confused and frustrated as voting registration deadlines approach.

The rulings stem from one of several lawsuits filed over the state’s election rules during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals most recently ruled to strike the witness signature requirement.

The decision is only temporary until the full court makes a final ruling.

Voter outreach groups in the state say they are trying their best to keep residents informed of the rule changes.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Destination Vacation
Find A Job
Greenville Triumph Game
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories